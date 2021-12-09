Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00181526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060929 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.