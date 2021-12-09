Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $171,088.77 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a market cap of $171,088.77 and $81.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00044732 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

