HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €115.00 ($129.21) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.01 ($105.63).

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €76.36 ($85.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €82.86 and its 200 day moving average is €83.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a one year low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a one year high of €97.50 ($109.55).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

