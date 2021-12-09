HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €51.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €51.50 ($57.87) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($116.40) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €94.01 ($105.63).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €76.36 ($85.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.49. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

