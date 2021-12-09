Helpico (HELP) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $396.30 and $2.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

