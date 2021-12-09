HempCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,788.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $11,788.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.77 or 0.99237816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032306 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.00827955 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,374,986 coins and its circulating supply is 264,239,836 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

