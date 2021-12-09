HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD) Insider Purchases A$4,303,618.56 in Stock

HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD) insider David Groberman bought 463,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.28 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,303,618.56 ($3,030,717.30).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.
HeraMED Company Profile
