Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several brokerages have commented on HLF. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $172,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

