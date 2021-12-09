Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

HPE opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,483 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

