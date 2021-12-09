HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as high as $10.00. HG shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 827 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.46.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

