HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Trading Up 1%

HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

