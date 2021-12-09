Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.50). 50,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 46,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The stock has a market cap of £747.85 million and a PE ratio of 28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

