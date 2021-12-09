High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.49. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 16,700 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWO. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.