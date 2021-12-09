Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver Sells 136,990 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,170. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

