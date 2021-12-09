Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted Sells 23,459 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 276,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,170. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

