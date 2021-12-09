Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HROEY)

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

