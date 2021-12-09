HM Capital Management LLC Invests $22.16 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,263,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,159,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up about 9.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC owned about 3.04% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $32.75.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

