HM Capital Management LLC Sells 10,709 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

