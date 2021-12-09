HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 779 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $23,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.29. 65,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,518. The company has a market cap of $494.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

