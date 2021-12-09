Honest Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $3,233.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.17 or 0.08589685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.56 or 0.99821083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

