Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend payment by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,299. The company has a market cap of $276.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

