Hord Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Hord has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $491,306.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,828 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.