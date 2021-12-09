Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

HRL stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 4,471,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

