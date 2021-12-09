Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Achieves $2.71 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $188,192.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,808,469 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

