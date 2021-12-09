Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,119 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $230.06. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.68. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

