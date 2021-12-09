Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,919 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 54.3% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $333.46. 88,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. The firm has a market cap of $927.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

