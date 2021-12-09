Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $196.15. The stock had a trading volume of 48,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

