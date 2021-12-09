Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 20,314 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $149,000.

PHYS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 4,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

