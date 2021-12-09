Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 8,397 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,505. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

