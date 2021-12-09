Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa stock opened at $209.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

