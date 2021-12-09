Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. 28,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $235.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

