Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.92 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of UGI worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UGI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UGI by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. 891,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

