Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 93,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.22. 331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,473. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

