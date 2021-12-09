Howland Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.74. 7,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.00 and its 200 day moving average is $228.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

