Howland Capital Management LLC Has $43 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up about 2.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of CarMax worth $42,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CarMax by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

CarMax stock opened at $148.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

