Howland Capital Management LLC Has $57.66 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $318.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.80 and its 200-day moving average is $296.95. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.