Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,936,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 31,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,964. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

