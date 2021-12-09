Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wayfair worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,345 shares of company stock worth $26,183,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.72. The stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,991. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.11 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.24 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.64 and a 200-day moving average of $277.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

