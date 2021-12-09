Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.