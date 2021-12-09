Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,483 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,821. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

