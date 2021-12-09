Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,439 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 15,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.