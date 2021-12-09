Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 15,255 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $152.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

