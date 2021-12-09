Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,062. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.