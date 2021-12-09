HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $297,813.36 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,452,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. HP Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

