HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 5.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of HubSpot worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $778.48 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $779.74 and a 200-day moving average of $670.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

