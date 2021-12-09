Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

HUN opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

