HYCON (HYC) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $543,632.67 and $102,072.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002451 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00058426 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.