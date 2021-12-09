Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYFM stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

