Hyperion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $122,363.07 and approximately $13.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00225131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

