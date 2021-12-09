I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,599.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1,599.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00287925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,274,053 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

